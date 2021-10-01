[PDFs of the old RPGs] On the risk of this having been asked a gazillion times...

Hey,
Are there PDF or print-on-demand options for the old games, both from Mongoose or from Chaosium, as of autumn 2021? - Of course, there likely are illegal options to get ahold of PDF versions of the older material - but that's not where I want to go. Broader context: The RPG squad of my old college fraternity is looking to run a few games set in the World of the Young Kingdoms, and in case this becomes a regular thing, we want to be able to expand on the games we're running in ways that, well, are not illegal. You know, the usual thing: Every player should have a book, not a "copy-of-a". But we can't well ask folks to hunt for stuff on ebay by themselves.
Thank you!
- Rafe
