Gaming discussions on Facebook

Wandered back into the forum after some time, and things seems a little quiet, so for folk who are interested there's more of a discussion ref gaming in the world of Elric and the Eternal Champion on Facebook, so feel free to check it out - https://www.facebook.com/groups/320118915031859/
For folk who are here, has anyone got any thinking, or maps, or scenario ideas for ancient Quarzhasaat, or fancies collaborating on something, then please post here, or mesage me. I'd like to have a city plan at least before the PCs head there....
