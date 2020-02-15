Black Blade of the Demon King is an adventure like no other for Lamentations of the Flame Princess or whatever flavor of OSR game you prefer. It’s a metal-and-Moorcock inspired sword and sorcery saga replete with fell blades, sad vikings, obsidian gnomes, and the end of the world!
...
Buried for 10000 years beneath a mountain of black obsidian, a sword of unfathomable power has just awakened. Now, in a desperate race against time and the elements you must try to reach it before its former master returns from his astral prison.
...
Buried for 10000 years beneath a mountain of black obsidian, a sword of unfathomable power has just awakened. Now, in a desperate race against time and the elements you must try to reach it before its former master returns from his astral prison.