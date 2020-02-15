Announcement

Collapse

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany


Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you!
See more
See less

Black Blade of the Demon King

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Black Blade of the Demon King

    Black Blade of the Demon King is an adventure like no other for Lamentations of the Flame Princess or whatever flavor of OSR game you prefer. It’s a metal-and-Moorcock inspired sword and sorcery saga replete with fell blades, sad vikings, obsidian gnomes, and the end of the world!
    ...
    Buried for 10000 years beneath a mountain of black obsidian, a sword of unfathomable power has just awakened. Now, in a desperate race against time and the elements you must try to reach it before its former master returns from his astral prison.
    https://knightowlpublishing.com/prod...he-demon-king/
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X