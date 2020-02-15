Announcement

Blog post on the (A)D&D Adventure that MM Helped Write

  • #1

    Blog post on the (A)D&D Adventure that MM Helped Write

    ...Imagine was TSR's official organ in the UK. Issue #22 was a Michael Moorcock Special Feature including: an interview with him, a short story by him (“1st UK magazine publication”), an AD&D adventure by him, and a three page publication history of the Eternal Champion by someone other than him...

    Anyway, the eight page adventure is written by Michael Moorcock and Michael Brunton. So, it's a collaboration. How much did Moorcock contribute? In the interview, when Moorcock is asked if he will write for role-playing games, he replies, “I'll write the odd scenario, such as the outline I did for IMAGINE.” So, Moorcock's contribution was limited to an outline. The credits at the end of the adventure attribute “Inspiration” to Moorcock and “Perspiration” to Brunton.
    http://thoulsparadise.blogspot.com/2...-moorcock.html
