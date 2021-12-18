Screen Rant Michael Moorcock Interview

Haven't noticed this one around here:
"Screen Rant spoke with legendary fantasy author Michael Moorcock, whose Elric stories are being adapted as a videogame, about his inspiring legacy."
https://screenrant.com/michael-moorc...ric-melnibone/
Unfortunately, the response to one of the questions seems to imply Hawkmoon isn't happening.
"Screen Rant spoke with legendary fantasy author Michael Moorcock, whose Elric stories are being adapted as a videogame, about his inspiring legacy."
https://screenrant.com/michael-moorc...ric-melnibone/
Unfortunately, the response to one of the questions seems to imply Hawkmoon isn't happening.