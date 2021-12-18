Announcement

Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
Screen Rant Michael Moorcock Interview

    Screen Rant Michael Moorcock Interview

    Haven't noticed this one around here:

    "Screen Rant spoke with legendary fantasy author Michael Moorcock, whose Elric stories are being adapted as a videogame, about his inspiring legacy."
    https://screenrant.com/michael-moorc...ric-melnibone/

    Unfortunately, the response to one of the questions seems to imply Hawkmoon isn't happening.
