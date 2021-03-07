Announcement

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
Yesterday's Tomorrows

  Allan Kausch
    Mar 2021
    Yesterday's Tomorrows

    Searched and didn't find a mention of this 2020 British Library book so I'm starting a thread; hopefully it doesn't duplicate another.

    Another in the British Library's SF-related titles, this is an excellent historical overview of 100 UK SF titles, including a few pages on MM and Sundered Worlds.

    51rzMyA3t4L._SX350_BO1,204,203,200_.jpg
