TexasMonthly: A Q&A With Michael Moorcock

I think this November 2002 interview recently came out from behind a paywall: A Q&A With Michael Moorcock
A favourite passage:
I’m very quickly bored by fiction which resolves into genre. As far as Westerns are concerned for instance, I’ll enjoy The Virginian, say, but don’t like Louis L’Amour at all. I like Holmes, but have very little patience with, say, Christie. I like a genre in its very early stages or its late, usually humorous stages. I like writers such as McMurtry who rise above genre and make a story their own.