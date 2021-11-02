Recommendation on first edition

Hi all,
I'm looking for a special edition of one of Mike's books for a dear friend of mine. I'm a big SF fan myself but don't know much about first editions. Can anyone advise on where to look for something like that and what something who does know special editions would appreciate?
many thanks,
Emma
