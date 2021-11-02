Announcement

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
  • EmmaJ
    EmmaJ
    Moonbeam Traveller
    • Nov 2021
    • 2
    #1

    Recommendation on first edition

    Hi all,

    I'm looking for a special edition of one of Mike's books for a dear friend of mine. I'm a big SF fan myself but don't know much about first editions. Can anyone advise on where to look for something like that and what something who does know special editions would appreciate?
    many thanks,

    Emma
