Masks of Granbretan

  • juxtiphi
    juxtiphi
    wander of the multiverse
    • Jun 2009
    • 37
    #1

    Masks of Granbretan

    I have no idea where the general comments section is so I am placing this here.


    As a kid reading the Eternal Champion series I was always fascinated with Granbretan's culture of Mask wearing and wondered how a populace could adopt the wearing of masks. Now, with the pandemic I can see how it could evolve.

    A pandemic happens and people are told to wear the paper masks and fabric masks we have all been wearing now. Fashion is the first step. Create new and attractive masks so people can like the mask they are forced to wear. Next, comes policy and people become divided into groups of vaccinated, non vaccinated and immunes. Fashion really starts to change the world of masks as they become more and more elaborate, ornate and personal until people adopt their own groups and masks become like colors and as the society progresses it becomes more and more decadent, broken and deprived as those in power impose their will over a populace that is morally and mentally broken until finally you end up with Granbretan . well maybe not exactly like that but I think you get where I'm comin from.
