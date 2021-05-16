Announcement

Gloriana; or the Unfulfill'd Queen (blog review)

    May 2021
    Gloriana; or the Unfulfill'd Queen (blog review)

    I recently posted an article on Gloriana, the Unfulfill'd Queen at my Moorcock blog "Terhali's Particular Satisfaction". I first read this novel in the early 80s, and amazingly, even 40 years later certain scenes came back to me as I reread it for the 1st time since then. This was also the first time I'd read the 1993 revised chapter, so that was interesting. I felt it had a much more satisfying pay off and flow. Anyways, more below, as well as galleries of all the covers I could find for this book.
    https://ariochspad.blogspot.com/2021...ueen-1978.html
