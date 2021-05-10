The Condition of Muzak (blog review)

I recently finished reading "The Condition of Muzak", completing my first traversal of the Cornelius Quartet. This has always been one of those books that I've been meaning to read, but because the Avon Books edition I bought as a teen had about 1000 pages and was in very small print (at least compared to the DAW pbs) it always kind of intimidated me. Also the chapter titles were simply mystifying. 🤣
The Cornelius Chronicles Avon 1977 Stanislaw Fernandes.jpg
Anyways, finally read the entire tetralogy and have added some commentary on the final book to my ongoing Moorcock blog project.
https://ariochspad.blogspot.com/2021...uzak-1977.html
(Commentary on the previous volumes are on my blog as well)
It's taken awhile to digest, but in the end the Cornelius novels have become very dear to me. Moorcock's intention was to create a sense of unpredictability and sometimes while reading, that was a difficult thing to accept (especially considering how 99% of the rest of the world is based on the appeal of predictable, safe consumables). However, now when I dip back into the Quartet I find it very comforting. This is definitely one of those books which rewards the reader on subsequent readings. Anyways, writing about the Cornelius Quartet was a very fulfilling experience. I don't think I've done anything on the level of John Clute or Colin Greenland's excellent writing on the subject, but it certainly helped me personally to reach an understanding with this form of "challenging literature".
Apropos of "challenging", I also found it fascinating that the Cornelius books have caused the most "division" amongst the readers of my blog posts on Facebook. Although most people have expressed great fondness (or at least curiosity) for the book(s), a few have gone out of their way to criticize it, with one person almost reacting as if the books were a personal attack on his literary tastes! I guess that's still much better than getting an "Ehhh..it's alright, I guess...", kind of response!
