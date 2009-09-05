Story frameworks

Hi, Mr. Mike!
I have seen a lot of How To Be A Writer type advice about using the Hero's Journey, "story circles" and "plot wheels" and other kinds of algorithms (for lack of a better term). We are instructed that a story must have the described steps or elements or else it fails, it's not a story at all.
Do you work according to any of these frameworks? Any thoughts on them?
(I am skeptical about them, myself, but you know more than me!)
Happy New Year!
I have seen a lot of How To Be A Writer type advice about using the Hero's Journey, "story circles" and "plot wheels" and other kinds of algorithms (for lack of a better term). We are instructed that a story must have the described steps or elements or else it fails, it's not a story at all.
Do you work according to any of these frameworks? Any thoughts on them?
(I am skeptical about them, myself, but you know more than me!)
Happy New Year!