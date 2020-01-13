Announcement

Your First Moorcock 2020

    Your First Moorcock 2020

    Mine was the Lancer edition of Stealer of Souls. I read it in about ‘72, maybe ‘73. For a lot of years I thought it was Stormbringer. But, then, I saw the Lancer cover in the Image Hive and properly recalled matters. It was a great way to pass a stormy weekend in the San Juans. It was also a perfect next step from ERB to REH to MM. these were tough times, economically, here in the Jet City. It was good, clean fun at a reasonable price. Though, I did hide it so that my parents wouldn’t think I was worshipping the devil.
