Sean Connery : August 25, 1930 - October 31, 2020

Sean Connery, who passed recently at the age of ninety was without doubt the most well known Scottish actor of the last two generations ( or nearly sixty years.)
Considered by many if not most James Bond fans to be the ' definitive Bond', he appeared in a wide variety of screen roles in his long acting career. Those films that i personally most enjoyed and usually saw more than once include : Zardoz (1974) , The Man Who Would Be King (1975), A Bridge Too Far (1977), The Name of The Rose (1986) and The Untouchables (1987.)
The official Guardian obituary here : https://www.theguardian.com/film/202...s-sean-connery
