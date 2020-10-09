Announcement

Diana Rigg : 20 July 1938 - 10 September 2020

    Diana Rigg : 20 July 1938 - 10 September 2020

    With great regret I must inform all here of the passing of Dame Enid Diana Elizabeth Rigg.

    A great actor of stage, television and cinema well known for her natural charisma and feisty personality and an all around icon of the 1960's.
    Best known for her character Emma Peel in The Avengers and as Countess Teresa di Vicenzo in On Her Majesty's Secret Service; she also joined in the intrigues of Game of Thrones playing the ever so pleasantly ruthless Olenna Tyrell.

    Diana Rigg -     i for one will deeply miss you.

    The Guardian Obituary : https://www.theguardian.com/global/2...-rigg-obituary
    Mwana wa simba ni simba

    The child of a lion is also a lion - Swahili Wisdom
