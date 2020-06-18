Announcement

Vera Lynn : 20 March 1917 - 18 June 2020

    Vera Lynn : 20 March 1917 - 18 June 2020

    Today marks the passing of a Legend. Vera Lynn : a more iconic Singer from the World War Two era is hard to imagine.

    "The Forces Sweetheart" was the one with the last word(s) in the closing minutes of Stanley Kubrick's Doctor Strangelove (1964) - a signature song known to billions across the world over the past eight decades :

    We'll Meet Again.

    The Guardian Obituary -

    https://www.theguardian.com/music/20...-dies-aged-103
    Mwana wa simba ni simba

    The child of a lion is also a lion - Swahili Wisdom
