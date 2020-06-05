Announcement

Dave Greenfield : March 29 1949 - May 3 2020

    Dave Greenfield : March 29 1949 - May 3 2020

    I've only just found out today that one of the latest noteworthy victims of the Covid 19 pandemic is none other than Dave Greenfield the keyboardist of the legendary rock band The Stranglers.

    Although he was often compared to Ray Manzaek of The Doors he himself claimed to be inspired by Rick Wakeman.

    The Stranglers were an outcast band even from within the ranks of 1977's " Punk Revolution" and among a few other factors it was mostly the unique Prog-Punk style of the talented keyboard player that set them apart from their younger rivals.

    For more details, this from the Guardian :

    https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/...cting-covid-19
    Mwana wa simba ni simba

    The child of a lion is also a lion - Swahili Wisdom
