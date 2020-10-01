Announcement

Collapse

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany


Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you!
See more
See less

Neil Peart: September 12, 1952 - January 7, 2020

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Neil Peart: September 12, 1952 - January 7, 2020

    I just saw this very sad news today. Neil Peart was a phenomenal drummer who will be sadly missed.

    https://www.rollingstone.com/music/m...ituary-936221/
    "He found a coin in his pocket, flipped it. She called: 'Incubus!'
    'Succubus,' he said. 'Lucky old me.'" - Michael Moorcock The Final Programme
    Tags: None
    • 1 like
  • #2
    RIP. Professor.
    "From time to time I demonstrate the inconceivable, or mock the innocent, or give truth to liars, or shred the poses of virtue.(...) Now I am silent; this is my mood." From Sundrun's Garden, Jack Vance.
    "As the Greeks have created the Olympus based upon their own image and resemblance, we have created Gotham City and Metropolis and all these galaxies so similar to the corporate world, manipulative, ruthless and well paid, that conceived them." Braulio Tavares.

    Comment

    Previous template Next
    Working...
    X