  • drusil
    drusil
    Moonbeam Traveller
    • May 2022
    • 3
    #1

    I have a Chaos Star tattoo, it's a conversation starter for sure

    I thought I'd share some of the things people have said to me in response to my tattoo that I have found insightful or funny, or maybe a little rude.

    at a magic: the gathering event:
    my opponent: tells me a warhammer joke
    me, never really interacted with warhammer: I'm sorry, I dont get it!
    opponent: you have that tattoo and you dont understand that reference?
    me: oh, no- I got it because of this author I like, here's all this cool stuff about Michael Moorcock's books and multiverse!
    opponent: well, that's even more sad for you
    me: :/

    at work, the things i've been asked by drive-thru customers:
    "Do you practice Chaos Magic?" (I do not, although I looked into it and I do share some of its values and would honestly like to know more about it)
    "Are you a satanist?" (Maybe! is this symbol used by satanists though?)
    "Do you like Warhammer?" x1000 (still unfamiliar with it, I already have an expensive hobby by being a magic player)
    "is that a.. squashed spider?" (thanks auntie)

    and my personal favorite, from my tattoo artist himself:
    "You know, I've tattooed this once before, on my friends shaved head in the 90s"
