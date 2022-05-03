I have a Chaos Star tattoo, it's a conversation starter for sure

I thought I'd share some of the things people have said to me in response to my tattoo that I have found insightful or funny, or maybe a little rude.
at a magic: the gathering event:
my opponent: tells me a warhammer joke
me, never really interacted with warhammer: I'm sorry, I dont get it!
opponent: you have that tattoo and you dont understand that reference?
me: oh, no- I got it because of this author I like, here's all this cool stuff about Michael Moorcock's books and multiverse!
opponent: well, that's even more sad for you
me: :/
at work, the things i've been asked by drive-thru customers:
"Do you practice Chaos Magic?" (I do not, although I looked into it and I do share some of its values and would honestly like to know more about it)
"Are you a satanist?" (Maybe! is this symbol used by satanists though?)
"Do you like Warhammer?" x1000 (still unfamiliar with it, I already have an expensive hobby by being a magic player)
"is that a.. squashed spider?" (thanks auntie)
and my personal favorite, from my tattoo artist himself:
"You know, I've tattooed this once before, on my friends shaved head in the 90s"
