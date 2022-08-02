Announcement

Collapse

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
See more
See less

Alexei Sayle's Cyclogeography

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • Pietro_Mercurios
    Pietro_Mercurios
    Pietro_Mercurios
    Only Slightly Unbalanced
    Find all posts
    View Profile
    Pietro_Mercurios
    Only Slightly Unbalanced
    • Oct 2004
    • 5836
    #1

    Alexei Sayle's Cyclogeography

    Grumpy old Liverpudlian comedian, Alexei Sayle's done a load of cycle rides with commentary on YouTube:

    Today: Soho to Fulham


    Takes me back. Used to cycle about London, a lot. Including the trip from Stratford East to the big hotel off Cromwell St., where I used to work. Not for the faint hearted. I still cycle, a fair bit, including for work, but in the Netherlands, where the roads & cycle-paths are much, much, safer. I spent the first five minutes reminding myself Alexei wasn't cycling on the wrong side of the road.
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X