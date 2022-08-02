Alexei Sayle's Cyclogeography

Grumpy old Liverpudlian comedian, Alexei Sayle's done a load of cycle rides with commentary on YouTube:
Today: Soho to Fulham
Takes me back. Used to cycle about London, a lot. Including the trip from Stratford East to the big hotel off Cromwell St., where I used to work. Not for the faint hearted. I still cycle, a fair bit, including for work, but in the Netherlands, where the roads & cycle-paths are much, much, safer. I spent the first five minutes reminding myself Alexei wasn't cycling on the wrong side of the road.
