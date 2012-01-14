Announcement

New issue of the Pursuit of the Pale Prince newsletter is up.

    Jan 2012
    New issue of the Pursuit of the Pale Prince newsletter is up.

    The latest issue of Pursuit of the Pale Prince is available. For those who don't know it's a newsletter of upcoming Elric projects and collectibles serving as a running update to Urish's Hoard - The Guide to Elric Collectibles (available on Amazon and eBay!) published last year.

    This issues highlights some upcoming books and comics, news about the Elric boardgame and a giveaway from Goodreads for the new Saga Elric collections.
    New issue link here!
