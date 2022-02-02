Announcement

Extremely Unlikely Eternal Champion Discovered in Canada

    Extremely Unlikely Eternal Champion Discovered in Canada

    This morning I came across a hero and while his name seems even less heroic than that of John Daker, his setting, the Multiverse of Madness, seems an exciting and grand new dimension in which the Eternal Champion can seek out The Cosmic Balance: Erin O'Toole and the Multiverse of Madness.

    And already the story has begun to unfold and events have moved apace. Our unlikely hero has been cast down as leader. The final straw being his having reservations about meeting with a large contingent of would be warriors who don't mind being led by racists or marching with neo-nazis and wavers of flags celebrating treasonous slave states.

    Only time will tell if he will follow in Erekose's dreadful footsteps and lay waste to his former followers.
