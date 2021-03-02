Announcement

Cult Of Toth: Interactions Between Hermetics & Science

    Cult Of Toth: Interactions Between Hermetics & Science

    Fresh Blood

    Dec 30, 2020

Hi I would like to show to your readers a new initiative of research into Hermetics that we call COT (as the acronym for the Cult of Toth) COT wants to
    explore the interactions between science and Hermeticism in a different way that has been done along this last century.
    Usually along the XX and XXI centuries, the interaction between science and hermeticism has been focused on the application of the scientific research on the occult phenomena. COT changes that focus, this time it will be the Hermeticism that will influence science development.
    Persons interested on working over COT objectives will create work groups on each area.
    It would be pointed that this looks closer to an agenda of political or social action that to a usual Hermetic activity. I have to say that there is a Hermetic background under it, it is not an objective selected randomly, it is related with deep changes on the evolution of human spirituality on the same way that have been happened on humankind from very ancient ago.
    Over the Hermetic implications of the COT objectives I will explain it more in deep on next posts, mainly related with the concept of the Psychopathic Structure and human cultures generation. Post here some of the writings of 2021, is a little book in pdfpdf called MOTUU.
