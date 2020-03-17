Rolling In The Ruins - Dealing With The Coronavirus Pandemic As Best We All Can

I thought I would create this thread for all the good folks here at the Miscellany to write about any thoughts, feelings or concerns regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic.
First off, I hope everyone here is doing well and are safe wherever you are in the world during these very uncertain and panic stricken times. I have been watching the news and have seen what various countries have been doing to help control the spread of this virus. Here in Pennsylvania we are not in total lockdown yet, however our Governor has ordered all non-essential businesses to close for the next two weeks (for now.) Grocery stores and pharmacies are remaining open and you can still get takeout from restaurants, but dine-in has stopped. Hospitals and healthcare services are of course remaining open. So, it's not a total lockdown here yet, but there are limited places people can still go to.
I took a much needed vacation from work this week, the choice having nothing to do with worry over the virus. It just happened to be the week I picked and put in for over a month ago. Normally, me and the Mrs. would be going out to restaurants and enjoying the thrill of the hunt at thrift stores, antique shops, used bookstores etc...but unfortunately not during this vacation. We are making the best of it as I hope all of you here are as well. We are well stocked with food and other essentials and not because we ran out and raided all of the stores in a panic like so many people did around here, but because we purchase such things when they are on sale and when we can get really good deals on stuff. In other words, we are prepared. We did venture to the grocery store yesterday just to pick up a few small items and there were a number of empty shelves, but the people working there were busy stocking and there was still plenty to buy. The supply chain hasn't stopped and if people would just ease up on panic purchasing and hoarding it would give the folks who work at these stores time to restock the shelves.
The latest panic purchasing here has been at our state run liquor stores. Our Governor announced as part of the non-essential business closures that all of the states liquor stores will close until further notice, for at least two weeks. So, beginning at 9 PM eastern time here you will no longer be able to buy liquor or wine at any of those stores. For those of you that aren't familiar with Pennsylvania and the way the government here runs the sale of liquor, we do not have any privately owned liquor stores, they are all controlled by the state. So if you wish to purchase hard alcohol those stores are the only places you can go. The good news though is you can still buy beer and wine at the grocery store and that isn't coming to a halt just yet. What about buying liquor online then? Well, our liquor control board has a website where you can buy alcohol online and have it shipped to your house. However, due to the huge and insane amount of volume the site experienced when the announcement was made the Governor closed the site down at 5 PM eastern time on Monday until further notice and all orders that weren't filled were being refunded. Well just buy from another online liquor site somewhere else? Yeah you could, but sadly there are very few that will ship to Pennsylvania due to the liquor laws here and who knows how quickly you will get your purchase anyway. Well, I'm rambling on about that now and don't really have a need to make a last minute run to the liquor store. Another item that we are always well stocked on is booze, not because we are heavy drinkers. On the contrary, me and the Mrs. enjoy a nice relaxing drink of something really good. We enjoy it for the flavor and the history behind the distilleries that make it and the processes used to create the wonderful elixers that we imbibe. We both appreciate all that goes into creating what's inside the bottles that we have and it goes way beyond the fact that it's alcohol. Most of our bottles will last us at least a year or even longer in some cases. All this talk about this though makes me want to relaunch the "What Are You Drinking At The Moment?" thread or even a separate scotch discussion thread. I know a number of you appreciate a fine single malt as do I.
Well I think I've rambled on enough for now and would love to hear from all of you about all of this. The most important thing however is I hope all of you are healthy and safe. I think we will all get through this and it will eventually get better we just have to have patience and use common sense and in the immortal words of The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy "DON'T PANIC!"
Cheers everyone and take care!
