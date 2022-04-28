Announcement

Collapse

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
See more
See less

Right to bear arms

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • In_Loos_Ptokai
    In_Loos_Ptokai
    Abrogate all rituals
    • Apr 2007
    • 805
    #1

    Right to bear arms

    Given the medical advances these days, and the biochemical-mechanical advances of nanotechnology, has anyone yet considered how long it might take for a man with a nanobiotech lab in his belly, to bear arms such as a portable handgun? How many red-blooded American men would be happy to be pregnant with Colt .45s?

    Or is the thought, like the handgun, simply unbearable? Now there's a thought you Americans on this forum might like to sow amongst your countrymen ...
    sigpic Myself as Mephistopheles (Karen Koed's painting of me, 9 Nov 2008, U of Canterbury, CHCH, NZ)

    Gold is the power of a man with a man
    And incense the power of man with God
    But myrrh is the bitter taste of death
    And the sour-sweet smell of the upturned sod,

    Nativity,
    by Peter Cape
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X