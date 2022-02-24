Russia - Ukraine War 2022

I'm surprised no one else has started a thread on this in the previous weeks but with a full out invasion by Russia & Belarus now underway in Ukraine I figured I'd start one for us to open a discussion on our thoughts, predictions, and fears around the situation.
As is my norm, I'm better at responding than initiating so I'll forego sharing my own thoughts right now but I will respond as quickly as I can to anyone else taking part.
As is my norm, I'm better at responding than initiating so I'll forego sharing my own thoughts right now but I will respond as quickly as I can to anyone else taking part.