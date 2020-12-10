Boomtown Rats to the rescue - I don't like Mondays

I was at a friend's place for an afternoon party - rare these days - and they had a medley of hits, and the Boomtown Rats' hit "I don't like Mondays" played and I thought, what a perfect expression of what we are seeing currently in the United States - a recumbent Resident Rump (minus the P T (Barnum)) casting doubt on the validity of any vote that's not for him and actively encouraging voter intimidation and the like. So i fiddled with the words for a while and this is what I came up with:
The silicon chip inside their head
Gets switched to overload
And nobody's gonna go to vote today
They're gonna make them stay at home
And nobody else understands it
They always thought it was good as gold
And we can see no reasons
'Cause there are no reasons
What reason do you need to be shown?
(Tell me why)
I don't like elections
(x3)
I wanna shoot the whole day down
The Telex machine is kept so clean
And it types to a waiting world
The land feels shocked, their world is rocked
And their thoughts turn to their own little world
Sweet FA, ain't that peachy keen
Now it ain't so neat to admit defeat
They can see no reasons
'Cause there are no reasons
What reasons do you need, oh oh oh oh?
(Tell me why)
I don't like elections
(x3)
I wanna shoot the whole day down
Down, down, shoot it all down
And all the playing's stopped in the playground now
They want to play with their toys a while
And school's out early and soon we be learning
And the lesson today is how to die
And then the bullhorn crackles and the captain tackles
With the problems and the hows and whys
And he can see no reasons
'Cause there are no reasons
What reason do you need to die, die, oh oh oh?
And the silicon chip insider their head get switched to overload
And nobody's going to go to vote today
They're going to make them stay at home
And nobody else understands it
They always thought it was good as gold
And we can see no reasons
Cause there are no reasons
What reason do you need to be shown
(Tell me why)
I don't like elections
(Tell me why)
(repeat)
I wanna shoot the whole day down
Anyone interested in putting out a music video on that, with footage of the far-right private militia hanging around the voting stations in the States?
