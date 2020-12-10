Announcement

Boomtown Rats to the rescue - I don't like Mondays

    Boomtown Rats to the rescue - I don't like Mondays

    I was at a friend's place for an afternoon party - rare these days - and they had a medley of hits, and the Boomtown Rats' hit "I don't like Mondays" played and I thought, what a perfect expression of what we are seeing currently in the United States - a recumbent Resident Rump (minus the P T (Barnum)) casting doubt on the validity of any vote that's not for him and actively encouraging voter intimidation and the like. So i fiddled with the words for a while and this is what I came up with:

    The silicon chip inside their head
    Gets switched to overload
    And nobody's gonna go to vote today
    They're gonna make them stay at home

    And nobody else understands it
    They always thought it was good as gold
    And we can see no reasons
    'Cause there are no reasons
    What reason do you need to be shown?

    (Tell me why)
    I don't like elections
    (x3)
    I wanna shoot the whole day down
    The Telex machine is kept so clean

    And it types to a waiting world
    The land feels shocked, their world is rocked
    And their thoughts turn to their own little world
    Sweet FA, ain't that peachy keen
    Now it ain't so neat to admit defeat

    They can see no reasons
    'Cause there are no reasons
    What reasons do you need, oh oh oh oh?
    (Tell me why)
    I don't like elections
    (x3)

    I wanna shoot the whole day down
    Down, down, shoot it all down
    And all the playing's stopped in the playground now
    They want to play with their toys a while
    And school's out early and soon we be learning

    And the lesson today is how to die
    And then the bullhorn crackles and the captain tackles
    With the problems and the hows and whys
    And he can see no reasons

    'Cause there are no reasons
    What reason do you need to die, die, oh oh oh?
    And the silicon chip insider their head get switched to overload
    And nobody's going to go to vote today
    They're going to make them stay at home

    And nobody else understands it
    They always thought it was good as gold
    And we can see no reasons
    Cause there are no reasons
    What reason do you need to be shown
    (Tell me why)
    I don't like elections
    (Tell me why)
    (repeat)
    I wanna shoot the whole day down

    Anyone interested in putting out a music video on that, with footage of the far-right private militia hanging around the voting stations in the States?
    sigpic Myself as Mephistopheles (Karen Koed's painting of me, 9 Nov 2008, U of Canterbury, CHCH, NZ)

    Gold is the power of a man with a man
    And incense the power of man with God
    But myrrh is the bitter taste of death
    And the sour-sweet smell of the upturned sod,

    Nativity,
    by Peter Cape
    Tags: None
