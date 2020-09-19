RBG and the new national crisis

Her passing is tragic for many reasons. And despite the absence of a Justice Garland because of McConnell’s insistence that the electorate should have a say so in the selection of a new justice so close to the election, the Senate Majority Leader hd already promised to ram through a vote for her successor. The hypocrisy would be astounding if it wasn’t entirely expected, and the naked power grab is as disgusting as the gleeful hypocrisy.
Party over country. And this time the Democrats have to fight back. They’ve always reverted to “norms” and gotten their asses handed to them in the name of rejecting the appearance of complete partisanship in the embrace of stewardship of government.
The battle over norms has long been lost, and if they don’t fight this, no governing they can do in the next 40 years, even with a Senate majority and no filibuster, will undo the damage of another Illegitimate Trump Justice. Another generation being governed by minority priorities is among the most benign outcomes, and that will surely happen. The worst outcomes possible would be outright ideological warfare and the end of the republic. And no I’m not being dramatic. I thought the election was an existential crisis. This may be even more so.
