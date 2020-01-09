Announcement

Defunding the police

    Defunding the police

    Since we were talking about this in another thread...

    “Defunding the police” has become an imprecise shorthand for a whole number of ideas and initiatives. It’s imprecision has unnecessarily made it a hotter button issue than it should be. Do people really mean “de-militarize the police,” “cut funding to police departments,” “diver money from police budgets to social services budgets,” or something else? It is also tied to another imprecise term “police reform” that has also become a hotter button than it should be because of its imprecision.

    In the US I think we agree about a lot of substance, but the symbolism in the rhetoric gets in the way of finding common ground and compromise. I think these phrases, especially at this moment, illustrate this well. Obviously other systemic issues are problematic as well, and I would argue that focusing on symbolism and rhetoric is to avoid engaging many of the systemic problems. It’s easier to rally around symbols than confront pervasive and widening inequalities.
    I agree that the rhetoric and terminology of it gets confused in some discussions. I think the prevailing opinion and interpretation, at least it more measured circles, is to restructure "Police" (I use quotes there for reasons soon to be made clear) funding to increase access of non-Enforcement activity and reduce SWAT/Riot/etc activities (de-militarization). Where the issue lies is with the less-than measured circles where "De-Fund the Police" has become a cry for police abolition based on the argument that the Police are purveyors of suppression, repression, and hate. I understand it, from an emotion standpoint, as many of those making that call have been brought up in an environment where--rightly or wrongly--the Police have always been viewed as task-masters, outsiders, and arbitrators of near totalitarian force (follow these random laws passed to you from on high or face the dire consequences of rod and ruin).

    The discussion, in my view, would be far more constructive if we drop the "de-fund" moniker and instead adopt a more comprehensive and radical view of all-encompassing Pubic Safety reform. In this way, we as a society may find better ways to tackle the very real issues without it becoming an issue of what the Police symbolize to an individual or group. As you say, Doc, let's not focus on the argument of symbol but instead strive to correct the deeper problems.
    "In omnibus requiem quaesivi, et nusquam inveni nisi in angulo cum libro"
    --Thomas a Kempis

