Since we were talking about this in another thread...
“Defunding the police” has become an imprecise shorthand for a whole number of ideas and initiatives. It’s imprecision has unnecessarily made it a hotter button issue than it should be. Do people really mean “de-militarize the police,” “cut funding to police departments,” “diver money from police budgets to social services budgets,” or something else? It is also tied to another imprecise term “police reform” that has also become a hotter button than it should be because of its imprecision.
In the US I think we agree about a lot of substance, but the symbolism in the rhetoric gets in the way of finding common ground and compromise. I think these phrases, especially at this moment, illustrate this well. Obviously other systemic issues are problematic as well, and I would argue that focusing on symbolism and rhetoric is to avoid engaging many of the systemic problems. It’s easier to rally around symbols than confront pervasive and widening inequalities.
“Defunding the police” has become an imprecise shorthand for a whole number of ideas and initiatives. It’s imprecision has unnecessarily made it a hotter button issue than it should be. Do people really mean “de-militarize the police,” “cut funding to police departments,” “diver money from police budgets to social services budgets,” or something else? It is also tied to another imprecise term “police reform” that has also become a hotter button than it should be because of its imprecision.
In the US I think we agree about a lot of substance, but the symbolism in the rhetoric gets in the way of finding common ground and compromise. I think these phrases, especially at this moment, illustrate this well. Obviously other systemic issues are problematic as well, and I would argue that focusing on symbolism and rhetoric is to avoid engaging many of the systemic problems. It’s easier to rally around symbols than confront pervasive and widening inequalities.
Comment