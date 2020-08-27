Announcement

Collapse

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
See more
See less

U.S. sports protests

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    U.S. sports protests

    I have so many feelings about the most recent protests that began with the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks. I admire the people who are willing to endanger their own livelihoods to raise awareness and express outrage over another instance of seemingly avoidable police violence inflicted on an African-American man. I admire people who have a platform and use it to promote justice, and I certainly agree with their message. I wonder if they are only reaching people who already agree with them, and only alienating the people who do not (many of whom already have pre-conceived ideas about the players and league). Does it become righteous virtue signalling on a massive scale that just causes the cynics to say "I told you so?" I think it is worth it regardless, but it raises a whole host of issues that interest me. Just putting it out there if others have thoughts.
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X