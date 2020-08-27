U.S. sports protests

I have so many feelings about the most recent protests that began with the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks. I admire the people who are willing to endanger their own livelihoods to raise awareness and express outrage over another instance of seemingly avoidable police violence inflicted on an African-American man. I admire people who have a platform and use it to promote justice, and I certainly agree with their message. I wonder if they are only reaching people who already agree with them, and only alienating the people who do not (many of whom already have pre-conceived ideas about the players and league). Does it become righteous virtue signalling on a massive scale that just causes the cynics to say "I told you so?" I think it is worth it regardless, but it raises a whole host of issues that interest me. Just putting it out there if others have thoughts.