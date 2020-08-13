Announcement

Party Politics in the American System

  • #1

    Party Politics in the American System

    This is a spin-off of discussion started in the Kamala Harris thread to keep the discussions separate.

    Originally posted by EverKing View Post
    ...I have serious issue with the Two Party system and even talked some about small solutions to help reduce the power of the Big Two but it seems no one wants to consider it. Whether from indoctrination (one way or the other), ignorance (willful or otherwise), or indifference it seems that many people have bought into the rhetoric and poorly applied partisan theory which enables--even encourages--further entrenchment of the Two Party System. One of the most surprising arguments, in my opinion, is actually provided by those educated in political theory and history; that of the idea of the necessity of Parties to produce a quorum in the Government. This argument really only stands in Parliamentary systems where the Party/Faction creates a government of their control and selects their own Head of Government. In the US Constitutional system the Head of Government, as Chief Executive, is held separate from the factions of Legislature and should also, therefore, be independent of said factions--although the Constitution makes no explicit prohibition of Executive partisanship. Ultimately, the way the system exists now only encourages the factions to look after their own interests and further entrench their power through manipulation of the electoral processes.
    Originally posted by Heresiologist View Post
    ...I'm fairly happy to live in a country that effectively has 3 federal level parties to choose from. It's complicated, though. Only two of those parties have ever formed the government. My "third" party is me lumping two lesser parties together because it's incredibly unlikely either of them will win. They do play a non-trivial role, however, and people vote for them and don't have to feel they've thrown their vote away. Personally, I believe Canada is way too big and diverse for any one party to do much more than pretend they represent the general good while serving a much smaller constituency.

    As for parliamentary deadlock, yes, it can happen but we're not there yet. Additionally, some of our most enduring, and nation defining, legislation has come from so called minority governments which, since they don't have the numbers to simply impose their agenda, have to sit down at the table with others and hammer out a consensus. Among other things, it's thought the resulting legislation is robust because the politicians who came up with it represent a much wider proportion of the population. For myself, it also sounds like the very definition of a politician's job and much closer to the notion of democracy in action. The "I got 40% of the popular vote, which represents maybe 60% of the eligible electorate, therefore I've got a mandate and am now CEO of the country" bullshit has got to go.

    But small steps. I'm glad you're working to get rid of that lawless lawman.

    P.S. Later note: I totally forget about coalition governments.
    Heresiologist, you touch on the main differentiation between the two systems: that the Parliamentary system is designed so that Party (or coalition) is essential to form a Government with combined Legislative and Executive power; whereas in the American system the Legislature and Executive are discrete and elected independently. From what I've seen the encroachment of partisanship into the American Executive has created an atmosphere where the Legislative factions function primarily as an obstruction to the Executive when the opposition holds the Presidency. Everything becomes about ensuring the party strength for the next election cycle.

    Making the matters worse here we have the issues of the two chambers of the Legislature being able to set their own procedures which enables the parties to develop a process whereby it becomes nearly impossible for any other factions to have equal exposure to the electorate. Our Primary and Caucus system is a great example of how the parties entrench their own position. In many (if not all, I'm not really clear on it) States only people registered to single Party can take part in the Primary and then only to select candidates within the party. This creates the environment where the extremes of each Party become the controlling interests and the large swath of the voting public are left out of the process.

    Finally, we have the Commission on Presidential Debates, a nominal non-partisan non-profit which controls the major venues of Presidential Debates but which is Bi-Partisan in nature, rather than non-partisan with rules in place in reduce access of third parties to the debate stage.

    Sorry if this is a little disjointed--there are so many different aspects to this issue that it becomes difficult to fully encapsulate the problem.

    My question is: does a Parliamentary-like Party System provide more benefit or detriment to the American Federal system? Secondary to this I wonder, since the roots of the Party system lay in the need to provide the broad public easily differentiated identification of candidates at a time when an individual candidates personal stance on issues was difficult or impossible to disseminate to the broad public are Parties themselves even necessary in the modern era of mass-communications and availability of information?
    "In omnibus requiem quaesivi, et nusquam inveni nisi in angulo cum libro"
    --Thomas a Kempis
  • #2
    Just saw this after I posted in a different thread.

    My impression is that Congress, especially the Senate, is so gridlocked they are happy to let the courts do all the governing. The primary purpose of the Senate is to confirm judges who will govern.

    And we do pretend to have coalition governments in the U.S., it's just they are coalesced under party umbrellas that wind up sublimating the interests of the coalitions. As I said in the other thread, it amazes me that rural evangelicals and Wall Street financiers pretend to share any interests. Part of why this is problematic is it lets fairly disinterested people feel that the Greens and Libertarians don't really matter, because their interests are represented in the traditional two parties. Obviously this isn't the case, but many people think that Rand Paul is a libertarian and a Republican, so the Libertarian Part is superfluous. Maybe it just means Rand Paul isn't the dedicated libertarian he claims to be, especially when he so often engages in party-line voting (which is also a huge part of the problem in the U.S. right now).

    Thanks for starting this thread, EverKing! Didn't mean to hijack it.
    • #3
      Doc you are spot on from what I can see. The two key points to address in your comments are:
      Originally posted by Doc View Post
      ...Congress, especially the Senate, is so gridlocked they are happy to let the courts do all the governing. The primary purpose of the Senate is to confirm judges who will govern.
      I think this actually has it roots in the shift of the Senate from being professional statesmen/women representing the broad interests of the their states to being directly elected by The People and so becoming subject the same electoral concerns as the Representatives. This is one of the reasons I am actually in favor of repealing the 17th Amendment and providing a different mechanism to avoid the supposed corruption in Senate selection present at the turn of the 20th.

      Originally posted by Doc View Post
      ...Part of why this is problematic is it lets fairly disinterested people feel that the Greens and Libertarians don't really matter, because their interests are represented in the traditional two parties...
      That is a real and troublesome result of the entrenched strength of the Two Party system. Their own powers are so entrenched the American public has been conditioned to accept their inevitability and any option of alternates then becomes target for derision. Instead, the alternate paths are forced to try to ingratiate themselves with the Big Two and their distinct character becomes lost in the process.

      EDIT: and, obviously, this goes beyond just Green and Libertarian--although they are the two most likely alternates at this time.

      Originally posted by Doc View Post
      Thanks for starting this thread, EverKing! Didn't mean to hijack it.
      No hijacking occurred as far as I'm concerned. The thread is here to openly and fully discuss the issues of our current political climate and how the dominance of the GOP and DNC either helps or hinders the system.
      "In omnibus requiem quaesivi, et nusquam inveni nisi in angulo cum libro"
      --Thomas a Kempis

