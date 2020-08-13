Party Politics in the American System

This is a spin-off of discussion started in the Kamala Harris thread to keep the discussions separate.
Heresiologist, you touch on the main differentiation between the two systems: that the Parliamentary system is designed so that Party (or coalition) is essential to form a Government with combined Legislative and Executive power; whereas in the American system the Legislature and Executive are discrete and elected independently. From what I've seen the encroachment of partisanship into the American Executive has created an atmosphere where the Legislative factions function primarily as an obstruction to the Executive when the opposition holds the Presidency. Everything becomes about ensuring the party strength for the next election cycle.
Making the matters worse here we have the issues of the two chambers of the Legislature being able to set their own procedures which enables the parties to develop a process whereby it becomes nearly impossible for any other factions to have equal exposure to the electorate. Our Primary and Caucus system is a great example of how the parties entrench their own position. In many (if not all, I'm not really clear on it) States only people registered to single Party can take part in the Primary and then only to select candidates within the party. This creates the environment where the extremes of each Party become the controlling interests and the large swath of the voting public are left out of the process.
Finally, we have the Commission on Presidential Debates, a nominal non-partisan non-profit which controls the major venues of Presidential Debates but which is Bi-Partisan in nature, rather than non-partisan with rules in place in reduce access of third parties to the debate stage.
Sorry if this is a little disjointed--there are so many different aspects to this issue that it becomes difficult to fully encapsulate the problem.
My question is: does a Parliamentary-like Party System provide more benefit or detriment to the American Federal system? Secondary to this I wonder, since the roots of the Party system lay in the need to provide the broad public easily differentiated identification of candidates at a time when an individual candidates personal stance on issues was difficult or impossible to disseminate to the broad public are Parties themselves even necessary in the modern era of mass-communications and availability of information?
Heresiologist, you touch on the main differentiation between the two systems: that the Parliamentary system is designed so that Party (or coalition) is essential to form a Government with combined Legislative and Executive power; whereas in the American system the Legislature and Executive are discrete and elected independently. From what I've seen the encroachment of partisanship into the American Executive has created an atmosphere where the Legislative factions function primarily as an obstruction to the Executive when the opposition holds the Presidency. Everything becomes about ensuring the party strength for the next election cycle.
Making the matters worse here we have the issues of the two chambers of the Legislature being able to set their own procedures which enables the parties to develop a process whereby it becomes nearly impossible for any other factions to have equal exposure to the electorate. Our Primary and Caucus system is a great example of how the parties entrench their own position. In many (if not all, I'm not really clear on it) States only people registered to single Party can take part in the Primary and then only to select candidates within the party. This creates the environment where the extremes of each Party become the controlling interests and the large swath of the voting public are left out of the process.
Finally, we have the Commission on Presidential Debates, a nominal non-partisan non-profit which controls the major venues of Presidential Debates but which is Bi-Partisan in nature, rather than non-partisan with rules in place in reduce access of third parties to the debate stage.
Sorry if this is a little disjointed--there are so many different aspects to this issue that it becomes difficult to fully encapsulate the problem.
My question is: does a Parliamentary-like Party System provide more benefit or detriment to the American Federal system? Secondary to this I wonder, since the roots of the Party system lay in the need to provide the broad public easily differentiated identification of candidates at a time when an individual candidates personal stance on issues was difficult or impossible to disseminate to the broad public are Parties themselves even necessary in the modern era of mass-communications and availability of information?
Comment