    Cultural differences, and similarities and the simple country life.

    I have inadvertently suggested a good topic and I take the liberty of quoting something written by Heresiologist

    Regarding your culture, it is different. Significantly so, I think. That's all.

    The same goes for myself and I live in British Columbia and one of my grandmother's was very English having gotten it from her supercalifragilistically English father (originally from some Hobbitonesque village in the Lake District, if I remember right) who, from what I've been told, was a quintessential English gentleman whose word was his bond and who felt it was his gentleman's duty to volunteer for every mission that came up during his time in the trenches in WW1--an experience, incidentally, that gave him nightmares for the rest of his life and which, in some expression of English stiff upper lippedness, only ever led to him pacing about the garden in the dark, vigorously puffing his pipe.

    .
    The country cities of the state of SP are basically a product of Italian and Portuguese settlers ( I would even mention Japanese, Spanish, Lebanese too ) so growing up in such an environment made me extremely surprised about how similar the lives of my people resonated to the ones in the shire. Not that we smoked pipes and enjoyed a good cup of tea with biscuits, although we have our version called "coffee and tapioca powder biscuits and distasteful corn cake", but the simple life and manners.

    When Tolkien describes the people of the shire who want to take hold of Bilbo's fortune it did remind me of the common people in my town who placed a big deal of hope when an opportunity comes to them. These were working-class people from my town.

    Although my parents had been college teachers their parents come from this working-class rich medium which I was immersed to it. So I completely understand Tolkien's enjoyment of simple country life, among books and a fireplace and his disdain of the aristocracy because I had my share of contact because my parents were friends with other colleges teachers who were in most cases snobs and arrogant and as a kid, I had to go with my parents to visit them and not once their kids who we had to stay with while my folks talked to their friends reminded me that my family was not as rich as they were or suggested our ( mine and my brothers ) lack of refinement.

    As an adult I have got completely blown away by images of the country-side of the British island, Although the architecture is different and we don't see snow for decades, I see some similarities.

    Some pictures of my home town Botucatu (other omnipresent cultural influences are native Brazilian names or food as the above-mentioned tapioca. )

    Botucatu.jpg552ef8c7-59a3-4d51-a9fb-6715d85a3201.jpgponte-entre-o-terreiro.jpgbotucatu-rural-fazenda-nao-informado-22-03-2019_16-01-30-7.jpgbotucatu-andre-godinho.jpgcachoeira-veu-da-noiva-botucatu-1.jpg


    download.jpgBotucatu (1).jpg 197229_original.jpg



    By the way, seriously my hometown has declared war against the British Empire twice and the acts are still active after nearly two centuries.
    "From time to time I demonstrate the inconceivable, or mock the innocent, or give truth to liars, or shred the poses of virtue.(...) Now I am silent; this is my mood." From Sundrun's Garden, Jack Vance.
    "As the Greeks have created the Olympus based upon their own image and resemblance, we have created Gotham City and Metropolis and all these galaxies so similar to the corporate world, manipulative, ruthless and well paid, that conceived them." Braulio Tavares.
