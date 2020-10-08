Cultural differences, and similarities and the simple country life.

I have inadvertently suggested a good topic and I take the liberty of quoting something written by Heresiologist
When Tolkien describes the people of the shire who want to take hold of Bilbo's fortune it did remind me of the common people in my town who placed a big deal of hope when an opportunity comes to them. These were working-class people from my town.
Although my parents had been college teachers their parents come from this working-class rich medium which I was immersed to it. So I completely understand Tolkien's enjoyment of simple country life, among books and a fireplace and his disdain of the aristocracy because I had my share of contact because my parents were friends with other colleges teachers who were in most cases snobs and arrogant and as a kid, I had to go with my parents to visit them and not once their kids who we had to stay with while my folks talked to their friends reminded me that my family was not as rich as they were or suggested our ( mine and my brothers ) lack of refinement.
As an adult I have got completely blown away by images of the country-side of the British island, Although the architecture is different and we don't see snow for decades, I see some similarities.
Some pictures of my home town Botucatu (other omnipresent cultural influences are native Brazilian names or food as the above-mentioned tapioca. )
Botucatu.jpg552ef8c7-59a3-4d51-a9fb-6715d85a3201.jpgponte-entre-o-terreiro.jpgbotucatu-rural-fazenda-nao-informado-22-03-2019_16-01-30-7.jpgbotucatu-andre-godinho.jpgcachoeira-veu-da-noiva-botucatu-1.jpg
download.jpgBotucatu (1).jpg 197229_original.jpg
By the way, seriously my hometown has declared war against the British Empire twice and the acts are still active after nearly two centuries.
