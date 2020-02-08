Announcement

  • #1

    Chaos USA

    Since I used to spend a lot of time in this forum, and I’m glad that it is back, I feel compelled to start a
    thread.

    As a U.S. citizen who studies social institutions, I’m continually alarmed at how fragile they seem these days. Worse to me is the amount of time people and groups spend actively and gleefully chipping away at them. I thought Heath Ledger’s joker was chilling because of how he famously just wanted to watch it all burn, and that seemed so over the top. Now it’s every day, and it’s my neighbors.

    I’m all for shaking things up. A little chaos is often productive—without the nihilism. But we seem to be wallowing in nihilism and cynicism. What weird times to be alive...
