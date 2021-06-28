Announcement

    Rebirth (Working Title)

    This is the start to an Eternal Champion project that I originally started off way back in 2012/2013 (Thanks to Mike for giving his permission)

    The concept behind it is that the Multiverse we know has died with the fading of the last note from the Horn of Fate, but far from being the end of the story it is merely a break between two chess games, a chance to reset the board before the game starts anew.

    The idea I was going to pitch to Mike, if I ever got it as far as wanting to publish, is that a short story (which would be public domain or at least within the control of Mike and co.) would form the foundation of the new Multiverse, and this would allow others to build onto this foundation to create their own narratives, ones which would not interfere with or contradict the prime multiverse (which is, as we all know, damn near perfect as a fictional setting)

    So what I'm going to do is post the 'prelude' (the part that is designed to be the initial short story) up here and see if you guys think it's something worth pursuing ... and if Mike happens to see it all the better ;)

    Figured it would be better doing it by upload ... 8k word piece would be a nightmare on posts.

    max 19.5k files … so please excuse the breaks, going to be 14 or 15 files, .doc, so if anyone needs a different format, or just wants the whole thing sending by email, let me know

    First upload (2 x 6 files) is the prelude/prologue

    Second upload will be done later and contains a linking 'interlude' that 'sets up the board'.

    Mike
    7 - 12
      Interludes (linking material)
