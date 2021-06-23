I have a request for the community.

I have been working on a project based on the EC mythos for some time (on and off) now, and I have finally got round to getting back into it again with a mind to finish it.
If any members would be interested in acting as an 'off site target audience' it would be greatly appreciated.
If this idea does interest you then please feel free to message me.
Thanks in advance,
Mike (No, not that one, I'm the lesser Mike :) )
If any members would be interested in acting as an 'off site target audience' it would be greatly appreciated.
If this idea does interest you then please feel free to message me.
Thanks in advance,
Mike (No, not that one, I'm the lesser Mike :) )