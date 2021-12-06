Announcement

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
Do Quantum Time Tantrums Threaten Tanelorn?

    It was a short stroll from the portal to the Time Centre's actual entrance. Being back in the Lower Devonian, it was harder to force pinpoint accuracy. The heat, the humidity & the attack of a myriad bizarre flying crawling biting stinging insects, made that jaunt an ordeal. Ms Una Persson burst inside, drenched in sweat, muddied and scarred. She ripped off the slashed leather flying jacket, throwing it at a rack, as she passed into the control room.

    'We have trouble. The Sacred Path contingent have acquired a North God, a Trickster.'

    Sir Oswald Bastable spun round (services rendered, Martian Wars), he blinked, 'That explains the increasing fractalisation.'

    Jerry rose from his divan, wilted, he said, 'I thought I'd been feeling a bit OFF recently. It's like someone's put a collar on a piece of my heart.'

    'Is that all you've got? Blues & Soul references? Or is it, Country & Western?' Una looked at the hipster wreck curiously, with a tinge of concern.
