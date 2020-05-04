Novella Publishers?

I have recently been trying to find potential publishers for a 31k-word cyberpunk novella. So far, I have enquired with 'Black Bed Sheet Books' and 'Quirk Books'. I was wondering if anyone on here more experienced with getting work published might have either a few more suggestions, or perhaps know of other places I might look for lists of appropriate places I could enquire. So far, I am trying to get it published as a novella, and have not started sending it to periodicals, such as F&SF or Asimov's. Thanks!