When Rapunzel Met Rumpelstiltskin

When Rapunzel met Rumplestiltskin
Once upon a time, when the land was full of kings and you couldn't throw a stick without hitting one - I threw a stick over my shoulder one day and it hit two, and they started a war over which one had hit the other with the stick, rolling around on the ground, kicking, punching, scratching and biting each other until their Mums came out and told them to stop it - a farmer had a daughter. ( A lot of farmers have daughters. ) She was pretty, but she was lazy. And she couldn't do anything, or she wouldn't do a thing - she wouldn't help her Mum with the cooking, washing the dishes or anything else. Her Mum was a champion at spinning wool, and this girl just sat and watched her spinning the wool her Dad had sheared that morning - and then asked her tired Mum for a drink and something to eat, because all that watching had made her hungry and thirsty. Her Mum was too tired to blow up at her, so she just let that slide.
Well, one day a really wild wet and windy storm brought in a very bedraggled king from the neighbouring valley - he and his three knights, his chief cook and bottlewasher, and the stableboy. (He was not a very wealthy king, just young and good-looking, or so the farmer's daughter said privately to her Mum. Very good-looking. Very very good-looking. "Don't get your hopes up, lazybones," her Mum replied. "He might want you to work for him.")
The king stayed in the house while the storm raged and told a tale of woe only too familiar in those times, when kings built castles, but without the slightest idea of how to waterproof them. Half his castle had been washed away when the rain started pelting down.
So the king stayed the night and the storm blew itself out by breakfast time.
"Well, I'll be off," he said, before the farmer could press him to stay for breakfast. "But listen, can that girl of yours do anything?"
"Oh yes," the farmer said, inwardly grinning. He must've been thinking, 'Let's see if I can put one over on this dope of a king!'. "You see all this stuff she's spun and wove?" He waved his hand around the room. "All the straw she's spun, all the straw she's woven? We save heaps on clothing because she's so good."
"Wait, you're telling me she can spin straw into thread and weave it into cloth?" The king looked astonished. This was way outside his field of expertise.
"Oh yes. She usually spins it into gold, she's that brilliant. But yesterday she was doing it for our winter stock. That's why she was resting last night - it wears her out."
"Such a skill! She would make a splendid queen, with her beautiful eyes, her lovely flowing hair, her cute toes, her ...." and the farmer couldn't hear the king's voice any more and the king muttered to himself about how pretty the girl was. Then he looked up and smiled at the farmer. "Look, I've got an idea. I've got a lot of straw in the dungeon, and if I got it spun into gold I could use it to rebuilt my castle and my realm. I'm also looking for a queen, and a girl with that sort of skill would suit me fine."
The farmer laughed. "Hey darling, how do you like the idea of being a queen?"
* * *
In those days, if a man and a woman were in agreement and their folks were also in agreement, they got married pretty quickly. The king had lost his folks earlier during a war with another king - in fact he had lost most of his lands and people during that war, and since his father, who had been king before him, was killed during that war, he became king.
The farmer and his wife were very happy to see their daughter married off. She was happy to have such a handsome young king as her new husband, and he was overjoyed that he finally had a queen.
So they had a feast that day, with fruit from his orchards, and some of the farmer's mutton, and fish from the streams in the two valleys, and some of his prized pickles, and plenty of drink from his cellars ...
Then the wedding party was off, to see their new - and extensively damaged - home.
"Before you get too comfortable, darling," the king said, "There's something I've got to tell you."
* * *
The dungeon was the biggest room in the castle. Parts of it were walled off, and that's what the king called the cellars. But the dungeon was also the driest place and it was packed with straw, recently mown and dried and some wood burned in the fireplace, so she wasn't freezing. But the new queen was horrified at what her father had told the king she could do. "I can't even spin wool and then weave it into cloth, let alone straw into gold!"
But she hadn't said that to the king, and so he had packed her off to the dungeon to spin the straw into gold for him.
The spinning wheel was light and well-balanced, she could tell that. It had belonged to his mother, he had told her proudly, and she had spun and wove everything for her husband and children from the time she married him until she died of grief when her husband had died in the useless war with the neighbouring king and thief. It was hers now, and because it had been stored in the dungeons, it was dry and ready to go.
"What'll he do when he finds I can't spin and I can't weave, and I can’t cook or wash anything and I don't know how to do anything!" she wailed. "And he's so fierce when he talks about that other king. What'll he do to me when he finds out I don't know how to be a queen, a proper queen!"
Silence. Not a sound. Even the owls seemed to have shut up and gone to sleep.
Then a voice spoke, just behind her: "He might get angry. He might get furious. He'll storm off to your Dad, and they'll have a shouting match, and neither will win that, and he'll finally forgive you, but he won't believe a single thing you say, after that, and you really won't get along at all. Pity that, but you can't have it all."
She shivered and looked behind her. "Who are you? What are you?"
"Just one of the locals, míssis. Your local friendly helper." And he was ugly. He was also very small, a mere two and a half feet high, if she guessed rightly. It was hard to tell in the firelight.
"Mum said there were folk like you around, but I've never seen any."
"We stay out of your sight, yes, best to stay out of trouble's way. But we do a lot of stuff behind the scenes to keep things running smoothly. What's your problem?"
Between her sniffles and sobs and wailing, she was able to explain her predicament: "And none of it's my fault," she said when she finished telling him.
"Well, it's not in my ordinary line of business," the little man said, when she had finished. "But tell you what, I do know something. I'll spin this whole dungeon of straw into gold by tomorrow morning, and your hubby will have the means to reclaim his former realm - do me good too, I used to love meeting the others like me and partying and fighting with them. But you've got to promise me something."
"What do you want me to promise? I'll promise anything as long as you get me out of this mess."
"It used to be the custom around these parts to ... no, that the wrong way - you're too young. Nobody's done that for at least a thousand years."
"Done what?"
"It'll take another thousand to explain, so if you'll promise ...?"
"Okay, I'll promise, but what is it you want from me?"
"When you have a baby - and I've seen how the king looks at you, I know you'll have one soon - you give it to me, no questions asked, no answers given."
She turned pale. "My child? Why?"
"No questions asked, remember, no answers given!"
She looked down at the floor, at the straw, and the fire, and at her feet, then slowly raised her eyes to the little man. "Okay. I promise. I can't turn this straw into gold; you can." She hugged herself; the room seemed very cold suddenly. "I promise to give you my first-born child."
The little man sat down at the spinning wheel and started spinning. Gold flowed from his fingertips as the straw passed into his hands. The young queen passed him the straw, piece by piece; her hands were scratched and sore by the time the sun rose. "No time to hang around," said the little man, and disappeared.
The king threw open the dungeon door, and paused, stunned into silence by the sight of all the gold lying on the floor. He opened his arms and embraced the queen, who burst into tears.
"My baby," she whispered. "My baby!"
* * *
The young king soon became renowned for his generosity to travellers. His new castle was built of the strongest stone and he hired the best knights and men-at-arms. He reclaimed his father's lands and his army was by now larger than his enemy's, so his enemy backed down and surrendered them to him. Some of the bigger towns in the region swore oaths of allegiance to him, and the queen's father found himself taking an honoured place as the king's advisor.
The queen found she had many more things to do than she had managed to avoid ever doing at her father's place, and she found she excelled at doing them, and what is worse - from her original perspective - she enjoyed doing them. So much so that she began to enjoy the king's company at bedtime much more than she originally thought she would enjoy it, so she could sleep at night. And not surprisingly, she found herself pregnant.
She had forgotten all about the little man.
She had forgotten who had spun the gold which her husband's good fortunes were built on.
She had forgotten all about the promise.
* * *
In the very early morning after she had given birth to her son, she lay back and rested, busily feeding her newborn baby son who was newly washed and wrapped in baby clothes and busy having his first meal.
The midwife was asleep, the other castle servants who had assisted at the birth were also asleep, and she was only staying awake to stare in wonder at her son lying on her breast.
Then a voice spoke, just behind her: "He's ready."
And behind the bed an ugly little man squeezed out.
"What do you want?" The queen was now fully awake and focused. She dimly remembered an ugly little man from somewhere, but she couldn't quite place him. Something to do with straw? Or was he a gold miner? Something to do with gold, anyway ... what was he doing here, anyway? This was woman's work, this birthing chamber, and perhaps she ...
"Did you forget your promise, then?"
"What promise? I never made any promise to you!" She paused for a moment. Something wasn't quite right about what she had just said. "I mean, I don't remember making any promise to you."
He gazed at the fire for a moment; his expression seemed pensive. "I don't suppose you do. All very convenient for you: I do the work and you make the promises and then conveniently forget them. You promised me your firstborn child."
In the fire she saw straw, and the memory came back: herself in a dungeon surrounded by straw that her father had claimed she could spin into gold. And a young threadbare king needing her to spin it into gold for the renewal of his kingdom.
"No!" she cried, holding the baby tightly. He burped up some of the milk.
"Women lose their firstborn all the time," the ugly little man said. "It's nothing new. Anyway, you made me a promise. I kept my part of the bargain: you keep yours."
"Please ... you seem a reasonable person. Could I have at least one year with him?"
"No."
"Half a year?"
"No. A bargain's a bargain."
"A month? Please? You know, you held all the cards when I made that promise. I couldn't do what the king wanted me to do. So I didn't have any choice."
"Trying to sneak your way out of the promise? Won't do. But, I'll leave you this chance - if you can guess my name within a week of today, you can keep the baby. You have three times three guesses. I do keep my promise: you keep yours."
The queen sighed. The baby started crying softly. "A week, then. And if I don't guess your name by then, I'll let you have the baby."
She put out her hand, and the little man put his hand on hers and his other on the baby. "Agreed."
She didn't see him disappear. She fell asleep the moment he took his hand away. But the baby cried before he fell asleep.
* * *
She'd made friends of the various messengers and raised the question of their finding out the ugly little man's name. She told them as little as she could about what had happened. But they were glad to do what she asked when she showed them the little prince.
"You should be resting," her husband the king said, when she found him in the courtyard mounting a horse. "Didn't the midwife tell you to take care of yourself? If she didn't, I'm telling you!"
"I had to show you our son," she said. "And I've had to ask the messengers to find something out, so I couldn't ask them if I was lying in bed, could I?"
She held their son out to the king, who laughed suddenly when he held the baby boy in his hands. "What should we name him, darling? Carolus after my grandfather?"
* * *
The week crawled like a snail when she was expecting the messengers to return. The week flashed past like a boat on a flooded river when she thought of the ugly little man. Would she ever learn his name? Would her little boy ever be safe?
Every morning she woke from a troubled sleep, only to tell her husband that nothing was wrong, everything would be fine, and it was time to feed baby ... he didn't believe her.
But the king found his question about the name was answered by some of the serving women, who took to calling the baby Prince Charming, because of his smile. It seemed every woman in the kingdom had to drop by to see the little prince, just to see his smile, and then run off to their towns and villages and homes to talk about the beautiful baby the queen had been blessed with, and his beautiful smile ... such a charming little prince ....
Some of the messengers came back with sad news to tell - some of the villages reported some little folk with names they had forgotten, or without names, but no one had found any names that belonged to the little folk.
Her spirits sank, like a capsized canoe.
But on the last day, the youngest messenger came back. He had gone to a far-away part of the kingdom. He had visited his family - but though that was noy exactly what she had asked, she forgave him, because he had news. He had crossed a small group of high hills to the south, where his family lived, and where a witch was reputed to live. He steered well clear of that little valley, which put him on a very stony trail climbing the hill. As darkness fell, he had crept up close to a cave, or a little house built next to a cave, he wasn't quite sure.
A fire was burning, and he thought he might need to ask for shelter for the night. But what he saw put that out of his head. An ugly little man was dancing in front of the fire, singing something that made him listen:
Three time three guesses she must make
And after that her baby I'll take.
She'll never guess, the state she's in,
Sure as my name's Rumpelstiltskin!
Her eyes lit up with delight, and she gave him ten gold pieces in thanks.
* * *
The ugly little man came late that evening. She was expecting him.
Her husband was dozing by the fire - he'd had a hard day solving a dispute between two leading citizens. Neither had given an inch, so he had taken it. Neither were happy, but at least they no longer had that dispute.
Her servants were also dozing. So she held her baby in her arms, and stared at the little man as he came from the shadows and stood before her.
"Guess my name," he said. "First guess."
"It's not Jindyworrabaksheesh, is it?"
"Wrong. Second guess."
"Could it be Nimby?"
"Wrong again. Third guess." He seemed pleased.
"Might it be Numpty?"
"No. I don't belong to that noble family. Fourth guess."
"Is it Puku?"
"Wrong again. Fifth guess."
"It's not Ematchisit?"
"No. I don't have the privilege. Sixth guess."
"Andykleimagz? Could it be that?"
"Wrong again. Seventh guess." He was getting positively excited.
"Any chance it's Eggwetter Gree?"
"No. Eighth guess."
"Could it be Seddon Dunn?"
He stretched, for a moment seeming larger than the world. "You're not a very good guesser. Ninth and final guess."
"Let's see. My memory's rumpled like my hair and my dress, the baby's clothes are rumpled - why, you must be Rumpelstiltskin!"
He shrieked. the sound seemed to fill the world, and as it faded, echoing off the walls, he seemed to grow to fill the room. "Who told you my name? Did you bribe some witch or other? Thief! Thief! Thief!"
He stretched out his hand to take the baby, but a look of fear came on his face and he stamped his foot hard on the floor and put his foot through it, and then the rest of him seemed to slide into that hole. She looked away, and when she looked back, she could not see any holes at all.
She kissed her baby. He was safe now. "Now, little prince, charming you may be, but you've got to get some sleep, and so do I - indeed, so do we all. Everybody, time for bed."
