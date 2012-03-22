The Eye and the Hand Reimagined - A song about Corum 10 years later

Hello everyone,
I am surprised and amazed by the fact that my username is still working.
Nine years ago I presented to you a few songs that were inspired by Michael Moorcock's works. Those were in the Death Metal genre. They just happened to turn out that way. Soon after that events pushed me towards a career as a singer-songwriter. I have released two more albums but I remained attached to that first album called Blood and Souls.
I made my peace arguing that singer-songwriter is not really a genre and there can be death metal singer-songwriters.
However, I always wanted to play those songs live as a solo artist. So I decided to not just unplug the album, but reimagine it. The lyrics remain, so do the harmonies and song structures. But since death metal rarely has a vocal melody, I needed to invent new melodies that are able navigate around those harmonies that were never made for this kind of work.
I don't want to bore you with the details, the first song The Eye and the Hand is finally almost done. Here is a private link to soundcloud where you can listen to an early rough mix. I guess I don't need to tell you anything about the lyrics. Back then Michael said he liked the riff. Well, that one had to go.
I can only express my gratitude for Michael's work which has been so inspiring to me and siginificantly changed the course of my life.
I will let you know when the title track Blood and Souls Reimagined is done - though all tracks on the album are in some way connected to the eternal champion.
Kind regards,
Felix
