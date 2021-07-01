What music are you listening to in 2021?

Post apocalyptic silence might be an appropriate response to the current Zeitgeist and yet we should not just leave a good Thread hanging now, imho...
Right now i'm attempting to shake off the general gloom and cobwebs with :
King Crimson - In the Wake of Poseidon
Track 6. Cat Food
https://youtu.be/uQuAboEvags?list=PL...iLEJ43kxVl7baM
