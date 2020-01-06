Announcement

What is everybody playing this year?

    What is everybody playing this year?

    I thought I'd better kick this topic off by stating that as of the present moment, I am not playing in the local brass band, due to COVID-19 concerns: the band is in recess until it is safe to play together again.

    On the other hand, i am trying to learn some rock bass lines on my trusty bass guitar from songs like Queen's Another One Bites the Dust, and am trying to learn Bach on my cello. I'm trying to master the Suzuki Violin Book 1 on my Dobro, because, hey, nobody else have ever done it before, and I'm feeling bored, so why not?!? I'm also trying to keep up my trombone playing, but you know how it is, when the world seems to have halted ...

    That's me; what about you?
    sigpic Myself as Mephistopheles (Karen Koed's painting of me, 9 Nov 2008, U of Canterbury, CHCH, NZ)

    Gold is the power of a man with a man
    And incense the power of man with God
    But myrrh is the bitter taste of death
    And the sour-sweet smell of the upturned sod,

    Nativity,
    by Peter Cape
