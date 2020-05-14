Most Influential Albums

Similar to the books thing - the 10 albums that most influenced my musical tastes. Please feel free to follow suit.
1. Thanks I'll Eat It Here - Lowell George
2. Live Alive - Stevie Ray Vaughan
3. Five - JJ Cale
4. Flying Teapot - Gong
5. Space Ritual - Hawkwind
6. Everyone is Everybody Else - Barclay James Harvest
7. One More From The Road - Lynyrd Skynyrd
8. IV - Led Zeppelin
9. If You Want Blood You've Got It - AC/DC
10. On Parole - Motorhead
1. Thanks I'll Eat It Here - Lowell George
2. Live Alive - Stevie Ray Vaughan
3. Five - JJ Cale
4. Flying Teapot - Gong
5. Space Ritual - Hawkwind
6. Everyone is Everybody Else - Barclay James Harvest
7. One More From The Road - Lynyrd Skynyrd
8. IV - Led Zeppelin
9. If You Want Blood You've Got It - AC/DC
10. On Parole - Motorhead