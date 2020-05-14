Announcement

  • #1

    Most Influential Albums

    Similar to the books thing - the 10 albums that most influenced my musical tastes. Please feel free to follow suit.

    1. Thanks I'll Eat It Here - Lowell George
    2. Live Alive - Stevie Ray Vaughan
    3. Five - JJ Cale
    4. Flying Teapot - Gong
    5. Space Ritual - Hawkwind
    6. Everyone is Everybody Else - Barclay James Harvest
    7. One More From The Road - Lynyrd Skynyrd
    8. IV - Led Zeppelin
    9. If You Want Blood You've Got It - AC/DC
    10. On Parole - Motorhead
    Let me tell you a story 'bout a poor boy....
