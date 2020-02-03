Random James Bond 007 Movie Talk

This is for all things related to James Bond 007, movies, characters, plots, secret organizations, agents etc.
All James Bond 007 Thoughts Are Welcome.
I will begin this thread by saying-
I feel it's time for a petition to form to make Never Say Never Again an Official 007 Movie. To be included in box sets, the story-line history, 007 film festivals, toys & games etc.
Second, something from my experience, I would like to say-
I loved eating in the basement restaurant of The Alpine Village Inn.
The borscht was the best!
They had miniature cable cars above the tables, suspended from the ceiling.
Snow capped mountains were painted on the walls.
The upstairs restaurant had something like a seven course dinner, and that was the only option.
It was leveled and became and parking lot, and whatever else it is today.
-checking radiation shields...
The big sign for The Alpine Village Inn can be seen in Diamonds Are Forever, which indeed had scenes of it filmed in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The sign can be seen during the gas station scene.
What a wonderful movie!
The Tropicana is still there, if that was a true interior scene, I'm not sure on that one.
Fremont Street has changed, but a lot of the places are still there.
I think "The White House" was The International, which was also the Las Vegas Hilton,but now is Westgate.
-and, I didn't look it up lately, but I have reason to believe the climb outside the hotel scene was at The Landmark, which was the first tower, that was imploded before The Stratosphere, higher tower, had opened to the public.
Also, Circus Circus is still going strong, changing owners, though, and had some small changes and expansions.
The rotating circle floor is still there, that was also filmed for Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.
