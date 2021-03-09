Announcement

Collapse

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
See more
See less

Alan Moore's The Show movie

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • Milk
    Milk
    General Specialist
    • Mar 2021
    • 9
    #1

    Alan Moore's The Show movie

    Wondering if anyone has seen the Alan Moore movie The Show yet?

    https://youtu.be/RxgsMvWu_t8

    I'm still processing it but my gut response was that it's a great basis for more of the same - a TV series in particular. Eastenders should be this (or this should be alongside Eastenders): Championing the magick and mundanity. The faded glamour. The mystery and danger of the place-holder towns and cities.

    I'm very happy it exists and there were certainly some nice Cornelian elements and references... the characters and their intricate dialogue, and it is definitely more than the sum of its not-super-big-budget parts.

    Tom Burke's low-key performance stands out and his character is clearly on a Jerry Cornelius tip. For me it demonstrates a modern-day full-on J.C. movie (or better still a TV series) is actually possible. This film made me yearn for it.

    So much modern cinema disappoints, conforms and bores: always leaving you uninspired, better luck next time. This was moreish in the right way.
    Last edited by Milk; 09-07-2021, 05:52 PM.
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X