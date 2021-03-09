Alan Moore's The Show movie

Wondering if anyone has seen the Alan Moore movie The Show yet?
https://youtu.be/RxgsMvWu_t8
I'm still processing it but my gut response was that it's a great basis for more of the same - a TV series in particular. Eastenders should be this (or this should be alongside Eastenders): Championing the magick and mundanity. The faded glamour. The mystery and danger of the place-holder towns and cities.
I'm very happy it exists and there were certainly some nice Cornelian elements and references... the characters and their intricate dialogue, and it is definitely more than the sum of its not-super-big-budget parts.
Tom Burke's low-key performance stands out and his character is clearly on a Jerry Cornelius tip. For me it demonstrates a modern-day full-on J.C. movie (or better still a TV series) is actually possible. This film made me yearn for it.
So much modern cinema disappoints, conforms and bores: always leaving you uninspired, better luck next time. This was moreish in the right way.
