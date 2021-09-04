Can horror be set in space?

Ella Hunt did a poll on twitter asking whether Alian was a horror film. 94% of responders said yes. She then suggested that horror cannot be set in space. I became aware of this because Andrew Rilstone who I follow responded, "I am reminded of Sid Kipper : “There is a debate about whether or not women can Morris Dance. Since they do, you would think that they argument would be very short....” Anyway she went on to say, 'Yes. Horror is predicated on the fear of the other, the unfamiliar in the world as we know it – space, we already don't know it.' It reminded me of a few things, one was a long quote from C.S. Lewis:
I was also reminded of Morcock's The Black Corridor and Hawkwind's performance of part of it on Space Ritual. In these stories Space itself becomes the source of fear. If horror is about fear of the uncanny, then the alien and the part-human robot or computer are instances. In that sense 2001, or parts of it can be seen as horror. It also got me thinking about how many classic horror films are not set in the familiar world. They are set in the past and in a very odd version of the past in a foreign country (foreign to the makers of the films) The Universal Frankenstein is set in 19th century Germany (or is it set later, not sure) as was the original novel and most subsequent films. That setting allows the filmakers to distance and create a surreal world replete with torch carrying peasants. in the Hammer films, the makers chose to keep Dracula in Transylvania, not following the book in its journey to England and thus not following the morphing of the story from horror to adventure yarn. The universal werewolf film was set in Wales, but a version of Wales unlike any that actually exists and the Hammer one was set in Spain (mainly because the studio had Spanish sets left over from an unmade film. The horror set in our familiar world is a bit of a latecomer. I wonder why so many film makers felt this need for distancing.
So, when we come to horror set in space, space is no less an alien construct than these other settings. I wondered what people here would make of al this. So here were my thoughts.
Consider, again, the enormous difference between being shut out and being shut in: if you like between agoraphobia and claustrophobia. In King Solomon's Mines the heroes were shut in: so, more terribly, the narrator imagined himself to be in Poe's Premature Burial. Your breath shortens while you read it. Now remember the chapter called 'Mr. Bedford Alone' in H. G. Wells's First Men in the Moon. There Bedford finds himself shut out on the surface of the Moon just as the long lunar day is drawing to its close--and with the day go the air and all heat. Read it from the terrible moment when the first tiny snowflake startles him into a realization of his position down to the point at which he reaches the 'sphere' and is saved. Then ask yourself whether what you have been feeling is simply suspense. 'Over me, around me, closing in on me, embracing me ever nearer was the Eternal . . . the infinite and final Night of space.' That is the idea which has kept you enthralled. But if we were concerned only with the question whether Mr. Bedford will live or freeze, that idea is quite beside the purpose. You can die of cold between Russian Poland and new Poland, just as well as by going to the Moon, and the pain will be equal. For the purpose of killing Mr. Bedford 'the infinite and final Night of space' is almost entirely otiose: what is by cosmic standards an infinitesimal change of temperature is sufficient to kill a man and absolute zero can do no more. That airless outer darkness is important not for what it can do to Bedford but for what it does to us: to trouble us with Pascal's old fear of those eternal silences which have gnawed at so much religious faith and shattered so many humanistic hopes: to evoke with them and through them all our racial and childish memories of exclusion and desolation: to present, in fact, as an intuition one permanent aspect of human experience.
