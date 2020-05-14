Most Influential Films

See the books and music thread.
The 10 films that have influenced my tastes the most. Please feel free to follow suit.
1. Casablanca
2. Blade Runner
3. The Blues Brothers
4. Life of Brian
5. The Lavender Hill Mob
6. The Long Good Friday
7. The Quiet Man
8. Casino Royale (the Daniel Craig one)
9. The Final Programme (of course)
10. The Incredible Journey (Disney 1963)
