Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
Most Influential Films

    Most Influential Films

    The 10 films that have influenced my tastes the most. Please feel free to follow suit.

    1. Casablanca
    2. Blade Runner
    3. The Blues Brothers
    4. Life of Brian
    5. The Lavender Hill Mob
    6. The Long Good Friday
    7. The Quiet Man
    8. Casino Royale (the Daniel Craig one)
    9. The Final Programme (of course)
    10. The Incredible Journey (Disney 1963)
    Let me tell you a story 'bout a poor boy....
