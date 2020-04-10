Announcement

I went to the Tantra Exhibitioon at the British Museum. It was pretty exhaustive and exhausting. The exhibition traces the history and practise of Tantra from the beginning to the present day. There's statues of the Yogini (some kind of female diety/angel) and an expalnation of their role in the religion and an overview of the rituals and an explanation of how enlightenment can lead to godlike powers to manipulate the Universe. It is timed tickets at the BM, but there are points which get quite busy (on a week-end) - so it is not for those nervous about social distancing. The exhibition also looks at the spread of tantra from the East to the West - particularly about how the sexual rituals were misinterpreted - ( or reinterpreted) into Western culture.
A worthwhile exhibition that gives an introduction to Tantra, and explains the misconceptions from the West.
