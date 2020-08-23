Middle Earth, Westeros, The Young Kingdoms, New Crobuzon, Arrakis... One of the ways to know that you are reading a fantasy novel is the presence of a map. Usually it's in the front right after the contents' page or sometimes in the back. Some are drawn by hand and some are more technical. The map contributes to setting the atmosphere of the book as well as making it possible to understand the geography better, making the world more real in a sense.
According to Le Guin: "WHERE is as important in the realms of pure imagination as it is here in mundanity. Before I started to write A Wizard of Earthsea, I got a big piece of posterboard and drew the map. I drew all the islands of Earthsea, the Archipelago, the Kargad Lands, the Reaches. And I named them: Havnor, the great island at the middle of the world; Selidor, far out in the west, and the Dragon's Run, and Hur-at-Hur, and all the rest. But only as I sailed with Ged from Gont did I begin to know the islands, one by one."
It seems to me that the map is one of the primary conventions of fantasy. But conventions are there to be explored, manipulated and maybe even subverted. I am are looking for fantasy books that use the map convention creatively to tell stories in new ways.
An example: The Ocean-Chart from Caroll's The Hunting of the Snark: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Hu..._-_Plate_4.jpg
In the Elric books MM makes fun of the map convention with his references to the unmapped east that is only unmapped to the west and is actually well known to the people living there.
Can you think of any other fantasy fiction where maps (or references to maps) are being reinvented?
