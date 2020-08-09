Announcement

Collapse

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
See more
See less

Is fantasy escapism?

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Is fantasy escapism?

    Fantasy fiction is often seen (by people who don't read fantasy?) as pure escapism from the 'real' world. In contrast to, say, social-reality fiction that reflects this world. What do you think?

    When some writers move beyond category distinctions between fantasy, sf and modernist fiction, as in different kinds of new-wave approaches, is this also a way to break out of, or disturb, escapist readings of this fiction?

    What is fantasy trying to escape? Is escapism a problem at all? What is the real world (to you)?
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X