Is fantasy escapism?

Fantasy fiction is often seen (by people who don't read fantasy?) as pure escapism from the 'real' world. In contrast to, say, social-reality fiction that reflects this world. What do you think?
When some writers move beyond category distinctions between fantasy, sf and modernist fiction, as in different kinds of new-wave approaches, is this also a way to break out of, or disturb, escapist readings of this fiction?
What is fantasy trying to escape? Is escapism a problem at all? What is the real world (to you)?
