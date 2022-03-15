What Games Are You Playing? (2022)

Starcraft 2
This is about the only RTS (real time strategy) game i still enjoy these days and right now i'm going through a replay of the entire campaign game of part one: Wings of Liberty on Hard mode.
Game designer/ Story writer Chris Metzen did an outstanding job on framing all the individual combat missions within an epic space opera tale (that began with Starcraft 1 way back in 1998)...imho, of course.
I will add that his literary influences would probably have included Isaac Azimov, Larry Niven, A.E van Vogt and (i might be drawing a long bow here) also very specifically Richard A. Lupoff's novella With The Bentfin Boomer Boys on Little Old New Alabama.
Overall the story is a kind of Game of Thrones in space - with a Southern U.S.A vibe!🙂 : https://youtu.be/agnbcNY7K0U
